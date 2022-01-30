Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place on the A484 between Llechryd and Cardigan late last night, Saturday, January 29.
The road was closed last night and into the early hours of this morning.
It is closed both ways from from Llechryd to the B4570, Cardigan again today to allow police to investigate the fatal collision.
Diversions are in place on the stretch of the A484 between Llechryd and Cardigan an traffic is said to be coping well Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
“We thank the public for their understanding while this investigation continues,” said a force spokesperson.
We will bring you more on this as we have it.
