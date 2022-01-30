We would like to thank all those who have supported the work of Barnardo’s during the last 12 months.
The past year was one of the most difficult for the charity in our 155-year history, but we adapted and innovated our services to keep them going and reach more vulnerable young people and families than ever before.
It is thanks to our supporters that we were able to extend our work to support more than 382,000 children, young people and families across the UK, through almost 800 services and partnerships.
That work has helped change the lives of children who have been affected by abuse, mental health issues and disability.
We have supported young people in care and those leaving care, given young carers the resilience to cope with caring for sick and disabled relatives and supported young people in the challenging areas of child sexual exploitation, trafficking and many others.
Our Barnardo’s coronavirus appeal raised more than £2.4m, allowing us to provide direct practical support to struggling families.
We also helped more than 100,000 young people who were struggling and couldn’t access other support, working alongside 87 other charities.
Lynn Perry and Michelle Lee-Izu,
Interim Co-CEOs, Barnardo’s
