Police in Pembrokeshire arrested two drivers on suspicion of drug driving yesterday, Saturday, January 29.
The arrests were made at Templeton and Pembroke Dock. Both drivers were taken to custody to provide blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that they have since been released under investigation, pending analysis of their blood samples.
One driver was also dealt with via an out of court disposal for cannabis possession.
