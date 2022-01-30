Aldi and Lidl will once again have a number of intriguing items for us to take a look at in the middle aisle this week.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys.

That will be no different this week in mid-January, with a number of well-priced products to choose from.

We’ve put together a list of some of the highlights to look out for from Sunday, January 30.

Aldi

If you want to have something cosy to slip into on a cold winter's night then the Aldi Snow Leopard Hooded Blanket might be up your street.

The Snow Leopard Hooded Blanket (Aldi)

For £12.99 it is described as feeling "soft and snug to the touch" and it can be found on the Aldi website as well.

Additionally, if you are looking for a practical item in your browse through Aldi then these Ceramic Fan Heater could be good.

The fan features an LED digital display, safety tip-over switch and remote control, and will be effective at keeping your room toasty.

Also, if you are thinking ahead for keeping warm in the colder periods of the year then this popular Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner is still in stock for £69.99.

Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner (Aldi)

On the Aldi website, it says: "In a gorgeous contemporary style and easy to assemble, whether you are relaxing in the daytime or on a cooler summer evening, this fabulous log burner is ideal for adding comforting touches to your outdoor space."

Lidl

Lidl has a number of items available on Sunday labelled as 'Cooking Classics' in their Middle Aisle selection, which includes a Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine.

Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine (Lidl)

Priced at £34.99 it is light and compact, making it very easy to move around the home and kitchen.

It is specifically made for Nescafé Dolce Gusto capsules, but it has a thermoblock heating system plus adjustable drip tray height.

For more actual cooking-related items there is the Crock Pot 3.7L Slow Cooker for £19.99, a Double Waffle-Maker for £17.99 and a Ernesto 28cm Aluminium Sauté Pan for £14.99.

Double Waffle-Maker (Lidl)

You also cannot go wrong with some Ernesto Kitchen Knives for £4.99 or a Stainless Steel Sieve Set for £5.99 if you are looking for some essential kitchen tools.