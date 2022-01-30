We can't imagine a better way to spend Valentine's day with the love in your life than a romantic overnight stay somewhere special.
If your idea of romance is some quality time just the two of you and you want to go further than a bouquet, chocolate box or hamper, listen up.
Tripadvisor has ranked its top 10 hotels for romance across the UK to help you really spoil that special someone.
The reviewing website has put together the list based on its 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels.
From a stunning seaside escape to Devon to a romantic retreat in Pitlochry, there is someone for everyone.
Best hotels for romance in the UK
Although the Tripadvisor list includes overnight breaks from across the UK, the travel company admits that "all roads lead to Devon as five of the UK’s top 10 hotels for romance – according to the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels – are located there."
The reviewing website also gives Torquay a special mention since the town is home to three of the top 10.
Here are the top 10 hotels in the UK for a romantic holiday and how to book them.
Haytor Hotel - Torquay, Devon
Take a trip to Torquay and live it up in luxury at the Haytor Hotel this Valentine's day.
Where: Meadfoot Road, Torquay TQ1 2JP England
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 1155
Read the Haytor Hotel's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
The Norfolk Mead Hotel - Coltishall, Norfolk
Runaway to Norfolk for a romantic holiday and feel you two are the only people in the world at The Norfolk Mead Hotel.
Where: Church Loke, Coltishall NR12 7DN England
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 1330
Read The Norfolk Mead Hotel's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
Tavistock House Hotel - Tavistock, Devon
Treat your Valentine to a second honeymoon and whisk them off to the Tavistock House Hotel.
Where: 50 Plymouth Road, Dartmoor National Park, Tavistock PL19 8BU England
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 621
Read Tavistock House Hotel's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
Crowndale Hotel, Torquay - Devon
If love is in the air this Valentine's day, show your significant other how you feel with a grand gesture - like a spontaneous trip to Torquay and a stay at the Crowndale Hotel.
Where: 18 Bridge Road, Torquay TQ2 5BA England
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 230
Read Crowndale Hotel's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
The Cottage in the Wood - Braithwaite, Cumbria
Retreat away from the world - just the two of you - this Valentine's day - at The Cottage in The Wood.
Where: Magic Hill, Whinlatter Forest, Braithwaite, Keswick CA12 5TW England
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 570
Read The Cottage in the Wood's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
Ivybank Lodge - Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross
Spoil that special someone by treating them to a trip for two at the Ivybank Lodge.
Where: Boat Brae Rattray, Blairgowrie PH10 7BH Scotland
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 321
Read Ivy Bank Lodge's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
The Marstan, Torquay, Devon
If Devon is the road to romance then we think The Marstan should be your destination this February 14.
Where: Meadfoot Sea Road, Torquay TQ1 2LQ England
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 564
Read The Marstan's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
Marine Court, Ilfracombe, Devon
Do you fancy getting away from it all with the one you love? Then, we couldn't recommend a getaway to Marine Court more.
Where: Selfcateringholidaylet Hillsborough Road, Ilfracombe EX34 9QQ England
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 478
Read Marine Court's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
Knockendarroch Hotel - Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross
Escape from reality and enjoy the romance of the Knockendarroch Hotel set amid the stunning scenery of Pitlochry.
Where: Higher Oakfield, Pitlochry PH16 5HT Scotland
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 1012
Read Knockendarroch Hotel's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
Cedar Manor - Windermere - Cumbria
Cedar Manor in Cumbria is the perfect place to cosy up together on a couple's retreat.
Where: Ambleside Road, Windermere LA23 1AX England
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 1313
Read Cedar Manor's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via Tripadvisor.
