Police have confirmed that they have arrested a 23-year-old man connection with a fatal crash at Llechryd late last night.
A 27-year-old woman died in the crash on the A484 Cardigan to Llechryd road at 10.50pm on Saturday, January 29.
Police said the 23-year-old remains in custody at present.
Officers are appealing for information and are asking anybody who was on the route between 10pm and 11pm last night or who has dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident to get in touch.
You can contact police on 101 and should quoteDP-20220129-432.
