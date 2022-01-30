Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman following a collision on the A484 between Cardigan and Llechryd on Saturday (January 29).
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and remains in police custody.
Dyfed-Powys Police says it has released a statement saying they are appealing for witnesses.
"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who would have been on that route between 10pm and 11pm, or who may have relevant dashcam or doorbell footage," it states.
"The road is now open.
Anyone with information, or dashcam or doorbell footage, that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.
They can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: DP-20220129-432
