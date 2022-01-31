A Pembrokeshire driver has admitted speeding on the M4 in his Mercedes E Class, with personalised plates.
Roqheb Ullah’s case was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 25.
Ullah, from Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, was charged with driving eight miles over the 50mph speed limit at Port Talbot on May 23 last year.
The court heard that the 39-year-old was caught driving at a speed of 58mph in the average speed detection zone.
Ullah entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure. Magistrates took this into account when passing sentence.
The court gave Ullah a £40 fine, he must also pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. Ullah’s driving license was endorsed with three penalty points.
A second charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the Mercedes was withdrawn by the court.
Ullah has until February 22 to pay the total of £164.
