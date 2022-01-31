They can cause bleeding, confusion severe pain and hospitalisation. Now a pioneer scheme across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will allow easier access for women suffering with UTIs.

A number of pharmacies across the three counties are offering a spearheading service for non-pregnant women aged 16 to 64 suffering from a UTI (urinary tract infection).

Hywel Dda health board is first in Wales to offer this provision which has been approved as a Bevan Exemplar project. If it is successful, the service could be rolled out across Wales.

Symptoms of a UTI include burning pain when urinating, needing to urinate more often (especially at night) and cloudy urine.

UTIs, if left untreated, can result in worsening infection and, in some cases, hospitalisation and confusion among elderly patients.

As part of the service patients can speak to a specially trained pharmacist in confidence in a private consultation room.

If the pharmacist concludes an infection is present, the patient may be issued with antibiotics without the need for an appointment with their GP. Patients will also be given advice on how to reduce the chance of developing another UTI in the future.

Pharmacist Simon Noot of Noot’s Pharmacy, Haverfordwest said: “The UTI service is one of the most valuable new services that has been commissioned within community pharmacy.

“The service is an example of how pharmacies are providing great value to the community and offers easy access to professional treatment for what is a common ailment.”

Please contact your local community pharmacy prior to attending to check an accredited pharmacist is available.

To see which pharmacies are participating in this scheme, visit: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/pharmacy/urinary-tract-infection-uti/