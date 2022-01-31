The road from Llechryd to Cardigan has been reopened following a fatal crash that claimed the life of a young woman.
The road was closed following the collision, which happened at around 10.50pm on Saturday, January 29 on the A484.
It was also closed for a significant period yesterday while accident investigation officers were at the scene.
Police confirmed yesterday that a 27-year-old woman died in the crash.
Officers also said that they had arrested a 23-year-old man connection with the incident.
Police are appealing for information and are asking anybody who was on the road between 10pm and 11pm on January 29. or who has dash cam or doorbell footagethat could help their enquiries, to get in touch.
You can contact police on 101, or you can email @dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk and should quote DP-20220129-432.
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visiting https://orlo.uk/3oVno.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.