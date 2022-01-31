Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has confirmed the police precept for 2022/23 following a meeting of the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel.

The Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for setting the budget for the police, which includes setting the precept, which is the element of council tax that goes to the police.

After a process of extensive scrutiny, Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Panel unanimously supported the Commissioner’s precept proposal for 2022/23, which will see a 5.3% increase equating to a monthly increase of £1.22 for a Band D property.

In setting the precept, Mr Llywelyn said he considered an array of factors, including the Chief Constable’s future resourcing requirement, Police Officer recruitment targets, the level of reserves, future investment requirements for critical infrastructure, efficiency and productivity plans, in addition to feedback from residents of the Dyfed-Powys area.

“Each year seems to bring additional and unforeseen financial pressures and burdens, and 2022/23 is unfortunately no different," he said.

"Despite additional grant funding to support the recruitment of additional Police Officers, it is clear that the financial landscape continues to be challenging.

“I am very mindful of the risks that threaten our communities and the wider financial pressures that we are all facing as well as the need to secure an efficient and effective police service ensuring future sustainability. These have been paramount in my considerations.”

The 5.3% increase announced today by the Police and Crime Commissioner, will set a precept of £290.16, per Band D property for 2022/23.

This will raise a total precept of £66.837m, provide a total of central core grant and local funding of £127.521m, representing a £7.686m/ 6.41% increase on funding levels.

Mr Llywelyn said the precept increase will help Dyfed-Powys Police support the Police and Crime Commissioner’s vision of having safe communities, and to deliver against the three key priorities of the new Police and Crime Plan for 2021-2025.

The priorities aim to ensure that Victims are supported; Harm is prevented, and that our Justice System becomes more effective.

Mr Llywelyn added: “I am grateful to the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel members for their continued support.

"This level of funding will enable Dyfed-Powys Police to focus on the delivery of my new Police and Crime Plan and to continue to safeguard our local communities under the experienced leadership of the new Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis.”