Traffic between Fishguard and Lower Town seems to be flowing smoothly after it was closed yesterday for roadworks.

There was a possibility of the road from Fishguard Town Hall through to Lower Town also being closed from 8.30am to 6.30pm today, with diversions being put in place through the Gwaun Valley.

However, the Trunk Roads Agency offered assurances that it would do its utmost to keep traffic on the A487 flowing today, Monday, January 31.

The agency said that pedestrian access for residents would be maintained at all times during the work, as will access for emergency vehicles.

The agency has said that it hoped that the majority of the work would be completed yesterday, Sunday, and it is possible that the road would be open on Monday.

The work is being done in sections and vehicular access for residents is being managed with stop/go signs where possible.

The agency said that it is looking into ways of improving vehicular access for residents during the work. If the situation allows residents will be able to access their properties by car.

It added that, in this instance it was not possible to complete the work at night.

