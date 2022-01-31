Three projects from across Pembrokeshire have been awarded a share of £40,000 funding from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Sustainable Development Fund (SDF).
The money from the fund supports community projects, contributing towards a reduction in carbon and responding to the climate emergency, such as installing solar panels or reducing transport emissions.
Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre was among those to benefit, with a grant to install batteries to complement existing PV solar panels which were installed in September 2020.
Meanwhile, £25,000 was awarded to Pembrokeshire FRAME to support the creation of a plastic-free zero waste store in Pembroke Dock.
It hopes to turn the tide on plastic pollution by adopting a zero-waste approach and encouraging the redesign and reuse of materials and products.
The final project to receive funding was Ffynnone Community Resilience in north east Pembrokeshire to assist with their Sow It to Grow It project.
The scheme will involve planting and expanding the growing space, and delivering three two-day courses on food production, growing and regenerative horticultural skills.
To seek funding for a carbon reduction project in Pembrokeshire, find out about fund eligibility at https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/about-the-national-park-authority/sustainable-development-fund/
The next deadline for applications is noon on Friday, February 25.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.