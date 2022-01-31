Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, Cefin Campbell, has called for urgent action to support NHS staff in west Wales who are overwhelmed by the pressures from the Covid-19 pandemic.
A recent study found that across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, 62 per cent of NHS staff have felt overwhelmed after long intense shifts.
Furthermore, 57 per cent have said they were thinking about quitting, with 54 per cent of these ‘actively looking to leave'.
The study by Unison found that the main reason given for wanting to leave was the negative impact on employees’ mental health (67 per cent), with 40 per cent of health workers taking time off during the pandemic due to mental health reasons.
Cefin Campbell MS said: “Throughout the pandemic our NHS staff have gone further than ever before in risking their own lives to care for the vulnerable and frail within our communities.
“However, from speaking with NHS staff across Mid and West Wales, I am all too aware of the toll this endless strain, countless hours of work and wider uncertainty have had in leaving so many feeling low, burnt-out, and undervalued.
"As reflected in these alarming figures from Unison, such diminishing morale and wider pressures are seeing many staff increasingly consider early retirement or a change of career.”
