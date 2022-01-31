PLAID Cymru has launched a drive to gain ‘good local representation’ for local communities at county council level with the forthcoming elections now a little more than three months away.
Speaking at a county group meeting recently, Mike Williams, leader of the Plaid Cymru Group on Pembrokeshire County Council, said finding the right candidates to move the county forward had never been so important.
"The range of services that the council deliver from education, social services, waste management, planning and others truly affects all aspects of the life of the people of Pembrokeshire,” he said.
“For that reason, we must have councillors who are willing to roll their sleeves up and get involved in making important decisions about the future.
“If you like what we stand for then come and join us in moving Pembrokeshire forward."
Cefin Campbell, Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales, said the party’s councillors "across the length and breadth of Pembrokeshire" had an "outstanding" record of putting the interests of their communities and the county first.
“From leading the way on action on the growing housing crisis, to defending public services, their record and hard work is to be admired,” he added.
“I would urge anyone who has an interest to represent their own community to stand for Plaid Cymru, and help be part of a progressive, positive team that delivers for residents across Pembrokeshire.”
