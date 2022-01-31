A START date for building a new hospital in West Wales has been pencilled in.

Hywel Dda Health Board met on Thursday, January 27, where they set out what was described as a long-term plan and ‘prospectus of opportunities’.

This perspective includes building a new hospital between Narberth and St Clears, ‘repurposing’ Glangwili and Withybush hospitals, and modernising Prince Phillip and Bronglais hospitals.

The plan set out has been described as ‘illustrative’ with dates subject to change.

These dates include, a preferred site for the new hospital to be confirmed by July this year, planning applications to be submitted to the council in December next year, building to start in August 2026, and the hospital to open in October 2029.

The plans are subject to Welsh Government approval after Hywel Dda put forward a Programme Business Case.

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: “This is the first but important stage of producing a business case to Welsh Government to try to secure a scale of investment never seen before in this area of Wales.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has re-enforced the need for change, and we believe this is our once in a lifetime opportunity to improve the health outcomes and wellbeing of our population and create a healthier mid and west Wales and hope for the future.”

A spokesperson for Hywel Dda said the PBC is also dependent upon more engagement with communities.

Mr Moore added: “I understand the strength of feeling and passion for our NHS that our staff and public have and we want to continue to harness that and keep engaging with our communities as we build more detail around these plans."

Hywel Dda Health Board recently announced a £1.3billion investment plan to improve health outcomes in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Under the plans Withybush and Glangwili hospitals would be set to undergo several changes, with the hospitals repurposed as ‘community hospitals’ focusing on rehabilitation and less acute needs.

More specialist assessments would take place at a new ‘Urgent and Planned Care Hospital’.