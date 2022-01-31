Oriel Q Gallery Narberth starts its 2022 programme with a question: 'Drawing – What Is It?!'
This lively group of artists, plus some invited guests, has a go at answering this with a wide range of work.
Oriel Q describes the exhibition as 'a thought-provoking show, which should not be missed' and says: "Prepare to be informed and surprised by (their) new approaches to this visual way of thinking."
From early man's first cave paintings, drawing has been used as a way of communicating - a language of line.
This exhibition tries to explore how this process can be expressed – in media including 3D and clay and wire, as well as the more accepted conventions of pen and pencil.
Details of workshops to be held during the show will be found on the Gallery's website at orielqnarberth.com
The exhibition runs from February 11 to March 12
Oriel Q Gallery is at 11 Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX and is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.
Contact 01834 218594/info@orielqnarberth.com
