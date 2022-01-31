Age Cymru Dyfed has successfully secured funding for volunteering opportunities to take place across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
The funding will allow the charity to introduce the role of volunteer co-ordinator, who will distribute volunteers across projects including befriending, veteran support, digital support and much more.
Lynne Meredith, volunteers manager at Age Cymru Dyfed, said: “We are extremely grateful to Wales Council Voluntary Action for providing the funding for this vital role. Volunteers are at the heart of everything we do here at Age Cymru Dyfed.
“Volunteers make a huge difference to the number of people we can support, changing the lives of our clients by building their confidence to reconnect with communities, getting them connected digitally, supporting them to claim benefits to help improve their quality of life and so much more.”
For more information on how to volunteer with Age Cymru Dyfed, visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/dyfed/get-involved/volunteer/
