Paul Sartori Hospice at Home recently met with Wendy Burge and Sarah Thomas towards the end of their ‘get out and get moving’ January challenge.
The two women were challenged to walk as many miles as possible before and after work throughout the first month of 2022.
Across January, the two women have been clocking up the miles and fundraising for the end-of-life charity, which had previously taken care of people close to the women.
On January 28, the women met with Paul Sartori Hospice at Home as they walked past the charity’s offices, with both of them on 62 miles at the time.
Laura Hugman, clinical team manager at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, said: “It is always special to meet family members and friends of those we have provided care for through our clinical services. We get to hear of the positive difference it makes to the families the Paul Sartori Foundation supports.
“We are excited to hear about their fundraising activities, which will support the sustainability of our core clinical services.
“With the help of the foundation family members are able to support their loved ones to remain at home if this is their preference for end-of-life care.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.