NARBERTH gave their all but an Amosa Nova double helped give Pontypool a 17-29 victory at the Lewis Lloyd Ground in the WRU Championship over the weekend.

At no point in the match were Pontypool behind but there was a nervy ten minute spell in the second half where Narberth came back and made it a one score game, with heavy pressure being applied on the visitors.

Despite the second defeat on the bounce, head coach Sean Gale says he is happy with where his team are at at the moment.

"Today, I felt it was nip and tuck for the first 60 to 70 minutes," said Gale after the match.

"The first half we played well but they scored two tries off our mistakes which was disappointing.

"Going into half time we were doing a lot of good stuff but we were just not accurate enough.

"Defensively we were making 20 to 30 tackles and knocking back Pontypool 20-30 yards so the commitment of my players I absolutely cannot fault."

Gale conceded that Narberth are still a little behind the big two, which include Bargoed, who the Otters succumbed to last weekend.

"Overall we have had a real hard two weeks, first at Bargoed which the boys put in a huge amount of effort and they did the same again today.

"We are in a good place. Unfortunately we are just five per cent short of getting over the line and beating these top sides.

"We are not far away from these top two sides. The players today, I could not ask anymore of them."

Known for player development, it was yet another youngster in the Narberth ranks that stood out.

Eighteen-year-old fly-half George McDonald threw himself into the game against one of the league's best outfits, playing the full eighty minutes and making some crucial contributions to Narberth's two tries.

Gale said George has an exciting future in the game.

"George is an up-and-coming player, an excellent player. He has plenty of energy that's for sure."

Pontypool's Amosa Nova opened the scoring for the visitors with fly-half Matthew Jarvis converting to make it 7-0.

Narberth hit back through Ashley Sutton to pull the scores level but Pontypool restored their seven point adavntage through Darren Hughes.

A Nick Gale penalty brought it to within four but Pontypool scored right before half-time through Scott Matthews to go in at halftime 19-10 ahead.

Pontypool extended their lead in the second half to 24-10 however Otters fly-half George McDonald did superb to charge down a Pontypool kick which fell to Jonathan Rogers to walk in and score.

It was at this point in the game, around 65', that Narberth showed real intent ot level the scores but Pontypool's superiority eventually saw them over the line, Nova scoring his second try right in the dying minutes.

Narberth

Tries: Ashley Sutton, Johnathan Rogers

Con: Nick Gale (x2)

Pen: Nick Gale

Pontypool

Tries: Amosa Nova (x2), Darren Hughes, Scott Matthews, Ethan Davies

Con: Matthew Jarvis (x2)

Pen:

Narberth's next Championship game, away to Trebanos on Feburary 19.