Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a campaign, looking to recruit individuals to join the force as National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme (NDORS) trainers.
People are being urged to apply who feel passionate about improving road safety across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
People would join the team on a self-employed basis to deliver the scheme across the counties of Mid and West Wales.
To be considered for the role, you must already hold a full National Speed Awareness Course/iNSAC NDORS licence.
Currently available is:
- Digital trainers to deliver the scheme via Microsoft Teams
- Classroom trainers in Carmarthen and Llanelli
- Both English and Welsh language trainers
To apply, download an application form from https://orlo.uk/htDzs and send completed applications by February 8, 2022 to CJITNDORS@dyfed-powys.police.uk
