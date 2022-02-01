A youth club has started meeting several times each week in Pembrokeshire for those aged 11 or over.
Milford Haven Youth Club has started meeting three times each week at Milford Haven Youth Centre, and is open for anybody of secondary school age who wishes to attend.
The club is free to attend, and meets between 6pm and 8pm in the evenings of Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the week.
In order to book a place on the club, contact Julie for more information on 01646 697967.
