A Pembrokeshire football club is the first in the county to partner with a sporting mental health support organisation set up by a former local player.

James Chiffi, who grew up in Tenby, set up Beyond The White Line (BTWL) in 2018 to "put people before profit and performance".

BTWL has since formed partnerships with elite athletes, including more than 20 professional football clubs, including Swansea City, as well Team GB athletes and their academies.

But James will always remember his own early involvement with sport in Pembrokeshire and is keen to be involved in helping grassroots sportspeople as well as those at an elite level.

So BTWL is now sponsoring Kilgetty AFC’s first team, where James played in the 1990s alongside Rob Beynon, who now manages the side.

Rob said: “Having known James for many years as a friend and fellow player, it's an absolute pleasure to have him onboard. He's a genuinely lovely guy, always trying to help people, so no surprise to see him set up BTWL. He deserves all the success he gets on building his new adventure.

"Kilgetty AFC are delighted with the quality of the new kit, and hope we can pay him back a little with some silverware! Everybody at the club would like to thank James and his family for his kind gesture of sponsorship and support."

James – who still has the trophies he won with Kilgetty – said: “I’m so pleased to be able to support a local community club, especially one I have such a personal connection with.

"I don’t want to just see change professionally within the elite game; I feel it’s just as important at grassroots level for future generations.”

BTWL ensures all athletes and stakeholders have free access to the first and only NHS-approved Wellness App for prevention, early detection and management of common mental health conditions.

This gives immediate and ongoing support, including in-app coaching with live clinically-led therapists, delivered to over 4,000 people to date. The aim is for it to be accessible to every academy player in the country.

Kilgetty AFC's secretary, Sharron Hardwick, who is also the founder of the Fairtrade in Football Campaign, said:

“Beyond The White Line give people a mental health lifeline, making support easily accessible whilst helping break stigma barriers that often stop people getting support.

"It’s fantastic that BTWL put humans first. I hope to form a partnership with James and BTWL via the Fair Trade In Football Campaign, putting the football stitchers and workers first too.

For information, see beyondthewhiteline.com contact: james@beyondthewhiteline.com