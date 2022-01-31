There have been 543 new coronavirus cases in the Hywel Dda health board area in 48 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
PHW figures for today, Monday, January 31, state there were 350 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 148 in Pembrokeshire and 45 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 74,817 – 41,618 in Carmarthenshire, 22,503 in Pembrokeshire and 10,696 in Ceredigion.
There were five new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 675 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 4,528 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 778,884 cases and 6,823 deaths.
There have been 23,069 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,510,515 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,367,526 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,832,484 people and 53,747 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
