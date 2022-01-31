NARBERTH Youth came from behind to win a pulsating game in the Welsh Cup in the pick of Otters' ties at the weekend.

Photos by Myrddin Dennis and Elwyn Davies

NARBERTH Youth hosted Pwllheli in the first round of the Welsh cup on Saturday January 29.

Any hope the home side had that the visitors long journey would result in a sluggish start were soon dispelled when Pwllheli scored first from a driving line out.

Narberth responded well and worked the ball wide before Shay Norcross went over.

The home side scored again with the try of the match; excellent play from the forwards resulting in Charlie Phillips releasing Brad Cramb who finished with style.

With Phillips having converted both tries, Narberth led 14 - 5 and seemed in control. However, Pwllheli finished the second half strongly scoring two tries. Going into half time the North Wales team were leading 17 - 14.

In the second half, with the wind at their back Narberth expected to take advantage but a resolute defence kept them out and despite dominating territory they were actually facing defeat.

It took the last play of the game for them to finally break down the Pwllheli defensive line with Shay Norcross going over for a relieved Otters.

Narberth’s man of the match was nominated by Pwllheli who chose Cian Rogers for another powerful performance.

The visitors certainly enjoyed the encounter and they had a great sing song in the clubhouse after the game before departing for the long coach trip back North.

Brad Cramb going over for the second Narberth Youth try

Narberth RFC 17 Pennybont 29; Match Report by Chairman Rob Lewis

Photos by Elwyn Davies and Myrddin Dennis

With a Welsh Youth Cup match and the first team playing Pontypool the Lewis Lloyd ground was almost full to capacity on Saturday.

Narberth attacked Pontypool from the start and there was very little between the teams.

After a loose kick out of defence by Pontypool Narberth Prop Bradley Davies charged towards the visitors line.

The ball was then spun wide and when George MacDonald attempted a quick pass to the blind side it was unfortunately intercepted by the Ponty full back who then passed to his winger who scored close to the Narberth posts.

The try was converted (0-7).

Narberth were quick to get back into the game and after some brilliant passing amongst all the backs Jordan Roberts got his pass away to Steff Phillips and then to winger Ashley Sutton who scored in the corner.

Nick Gale converted (7-7).

Another mistake in midfield then led to another Ponty try. A kick downfield followed by a penalty and then a catch and drive at a lineout resulted in the visitors’ hooker scoring a try which was converted (7-14).

Narberth then got back into the game with a Gale penalty (10-14).

Some good interplay between the Ponty backs and forwards then saw the Ponty number six score a try to stretch the lead again to 10-19.

The visitors were beginning to dominate play but the Narberth defence and ferocious tackling from the whole team prevented Pontypool from scoring again before half time.

After the break Pontypool were encamped on the Narberth try line but the Otters defence held firm until twenty minutes into the half when the Pooler winger went over in the corner (10-24).

Narberth refused to give up and when the Ponty full back’s kick was charged down by MacDonald the ball bounced up nicely for Jonathan Rogers who scored under the posts.

Gale converted and the Otters were back in the match (17-24). It looked as though Narberth would at least get a deserved losing bonus point but three minutes into injury time Ponty scored again to leave the final score 17-29 in favour of the visitors.

Head Coach Sean Gale was full of praise for the commitment, tenacity and team spirit shown by the whole team for the last two consecutive weeks against probably the best two teams in the league.

He was a little disappointed by the result and felt that if they had made less mistakes and taken the chances created it could have been an even closer game.

However he believed the playing squad was determined to do well for the rest of the season and greatly appreciated the large number of supporters who had turned out to cheer the team on.

Jonathan Rogers running in for a try for Narberth Firsts

Narberth RFC seconds 27 Newcastle Emlyn 14.

Narberth tries: Will Davies, Jordan James, Owain Hughes, Jac Magil Norcross and Shane Rossiter.

Narberth Man of the Match: Owain Hughes.

The second squad with coach Bill Ridge

Narberth U14s 60 Pembroke Dock Quins 5

Photographs by parent supporter.

Narberth U14s hosted Pembroke Dock Quins on Sunday January 30.

The young Otters started strongly with a fantastic effort from the whole team which led to six tries in the first half.

Pembroke Dock Quins tackled hard and made a good match, scoring an unconverted try in the first half. Four more tries in the second half gave a full time score Narberth of 60 PD Quins 5.

Tries: Luke Devonald, Jack Hook, Oscar Willington (4), Morgan Bethel (2) Will Ford and Archie Griffiths.

Conversions: Oscar Willington and Charlie Reynolds.

Big tackles in Narberth U14s match