Valero has announced a two-year partnership with Cricket Wales West (CWW) and Wales National County.
Valero’s manager of public affairs for the Pembroke Refinery, Stephen Thornton, said he was delighted they were partnering with Cricket Wales.
"Valero is embedded in the communities in which its employees live," said Stephen.
"Many of our employees are actively involved in sports, both participating and in a voluntary capacity.
“Sport is vital to the wellbeing of young people and as we look to develop the leaders of the future, their commitment to excellence in these programmes will provide them with the opportunity to reach their full potential.”
CWW represents part of the regional programme within the Welsh cricket pathway, covering both Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire areas, while the Wales National County stands at the top of the recreational game in Wales, representing the highest standard of cricket outside the professional ranks of Glamorgan CCC.
Cricket Wales head pathway, Matt Thompson, said: “Right from the outset Valero demonstrated a keenness to support cricket in the west of Wales, and we are hugely grateful to them for their support which will in turn benefit the Wales National County team as well."
