Christmas might be over but the cold weather certainly isn’t it, making it more tempting to stay indoors curled up on the sofa watching films all day. We get it!

While we totally support that, we think something’s missing and that’s a hot chocolate in your hands especially since it’s National Hot Chocolate Day on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Whether you’re looking for new hot chocolate to try or you’re in need of a stock up, we have you covered.

We’ve rounded up some hot chocolate items as well as some of the all important trimmings – we’re talking marshmallows and chocolate toppings, obviously!

Where to buy hot chocolate, marshmallows and chocolate toppings

Whittard of Chelsea

If you’re looking to try new flavours of hot chocolate, Whittard has you covered with its huge variety from Banoffee Pie Flavour White Hot Chocolate to Raspberry Ripple Flavour Hot Chocolate.

This Limited Edition Chocolate Cherry Brownie Flavour Hot Chocolate could be just what your sofa day needs and it could be yours for £9. Buy it here.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something classic, you can give the Luxury Hot Chocolate a go.

It will also set you back £9 and you can buy it here.

A hot chocolate is good but it can be made better with Mini Marshmallows, available for £6 at Whittard.

Hotel Chocolat

This brand also offers unique flavours when it comes to hot chocolate including the Mayan Chilli & Cinnamon Hot Chocolate Sachets available for £13 and Ginger Hot Chocolate Pouch, costing £8.

Pair the hot chocolate flakes with The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker. It’s available in copper, white and charcoal and could be yours for £99.95.

Its #nationalhotchocolateday on Monday and to celebrate we have 2-4-1 on regular hot chocolates all weekend. Head to your nearest @hotelchocolat café store 🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n2z9dlcsjn — Hotel Chocolat (@HotelChocolat) January 28, 2022

This price gets you The Velvetiser plus two pod cups for your hot chocolate.

Hotel Chocolat is hosting a 2 for 1 offer on regular hot chocolates in its café stores in the weekend leading up to National Hot Chocolate Day on Monday January 31.

Aldi

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to The Velvetiser, Aldi has a dupe which will cost you just £39.99.

The Ambiano Hot Chocolate Maker is available online only in steel but is currently sold out in copper.

Find out more about the trendy kitchen appliance in our explainer here.

Cadbury Gifts Direct

If you’re in need of hot chocolate, Cadbury Gifts Direct has a selection for you to try.

Whether you’re looking to try original Cadbury Drinking Chocolate 500g or you’re feeling adventurous and want to get your hands on the Cadbury Oreo Instant Hot Chocolate 260g you can find both on the website.

The website also has Cadbury Bourneville Cocoa in two sizes, 250g for £3 or 125g for £2.

If you’re a keen Bourneville fan or know someone that is, the 125g version is also available in larger packs.

Add a Cadbury Flake Bar to your hot chocolate for just 69p per bar.

The Cadbury Flake Bar are also sold in boxes of 48 for £33.12.

Cadbury Flake 99 is available to buy as a box of 144 for £20.16.

Myprotein

Fitness brand Myprotein has Protein Hot Chocolate available for the current sale price of £11.28 so if you’re looking for your after-workout fix, this could be it.