MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Stephen Crabb, recently met with a Pembrokeshire-based youth charity to look at how their work is helping the young people of the county.

The MP met with Milford Youth Matters at Milford Haven Youth Club, and learnt about the charity’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic and social activities which have been taking place.

The charity, which aims to help young people between the ages of 14 and 25, provides vocational training, access to sports and social activities across Milford Haven.

Currently, Milford Youth Matters is a joint partner in the Milford Community Action project to deliver meal packs around the town, and is also developing a hub for school uniform and kit recirculation.

Dayle Gibby, the charity lead, explained about the ‘Under the Bridge’ sessions during the summer holidays, and the existing partnership the charity has with the Port of Milford Haven.

Stephen Crabb also had the chance to participate in an Access to Fitness sessions as part of the charity’s wellbeing programme, which includes free gym sessions at Milford Haven Leisure Centre.

The Preseli Pembrokeshire MP was also interested to hear about the Year 11 training week during the February half term, where free courses are offered to young people, including emergency first aid and food hygiene qualifications.

Stephen Crabb MP said: “I thoroughly enjoyed meeting with Dayle and everyone involved with this really fantastic charity. It was really useful to hear about the different ways that they are engaging with young people in the town, and I was incredibly impressed with all the Ambassadors and their involvement in making a difference to the lives of other young people in the community.

“There is no question that the pandemic has been particularly tough for young people and that’s why this charity is just so important for the town. I was blown away with the enthusiasm and motivation that Dayle and his team have.

“I can see for myself the difference they are making in tackling some big issues whilst building confidence, positive relationships, skills and training through having fun and building a supportive and engaging community for young people.

“This is a charity thoroughly deserving of support.”