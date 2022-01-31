Dozens of deaths were registered in Pembrokeshire within days of the Downing Street and Westminster parties taking place.

Sue Grey’s report, of which details are emerging this afternoon, states that the parties or gatherings took place at Number 10 on May 15 and May 20, 2020.

Further gatherings took place on June 19, 2020 and November 13 and 27, 2020, as well as on December 10, 15, 17 and 18.

In 2021 an event took place on January 14 while two parties took place on the eve of Prince Phillip’s funeral on April 16, 2021. During this time socialising indoors with people from other households was not allowed.

The interim findings, which have been issued while the Metropolitan Police looks into 12 of the 16 gatherings, including one on November 13 at the Number 10 flat.

In May 2020 eight Covid-related deaths were registered in Pembrokeshire within days of two gatherings in the garden of Number 10, based on Gov.uk data.

On November 13, the day of the controversial party in the Downing Street flat, previously denied by the Prime Minister, two Covid-related deaths were recorded in Pembrokeshire.

The party was held days after the new national lockdown was imposed with people being told they should only leave their homes for work and indoor gatherings wit other households were not permitted.

In December 2020, 14 Covid related deaths were recorded while parties and gatherings took place in the Department of Education; the Conservative’s Westminster headquarters, the Cabinet Office and Downing Street.

The parties on December 16,17 and 18 were held after London moved into the highest tier of Covid investigations.

The report concluded that: “a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did".