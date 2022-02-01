A Pembroke Dock care home is having money invested into it as a reward to its employees for their hard work and compassion throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shaw Healthcare, which operates several care homes including one in Pembroke Dock, has invested £6.3million into its care homes.
The organisation has made a commitment to spend an additional £2.9million per annum on all employees’ salaries to pay the ‘Real Living Wage.’
Furthermore, the extra £3.4million will allow the National Living Wage and newly introduced National Insurance Levy to be implemented.
From March 1, 2022, the company’s employees will see an increase in their salaries of between three and 10 per cent per annum, with the minimum pay now £9.90 per hour.
Chief executive officer, Russell Brown, said: “As an employee-owned company, the decision to start paying the Real Living Wage from March 1, 2022 feels like a natural progression.
“We whole-heartedly acknowledge that it’s our employees who enable Shaw to maintain an excellent level of care, even during challenging periods such as the pandemic.
“So, I’m delighted to announce that in addition to the bonuses that we’ve already paid there will also be a well-deserved pay increase for everyone as recognition for their dedication.”
