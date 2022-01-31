A mystery man, known only as Mr S from Pembrokeshire, has won £10,000 a month for a year through The National Lottery.

The lucky resident - who has chosen to remain anonymous - scooped his bumper £120,000 jackpot by matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Monday, December 20.

He played a personal selection of random numbers via The National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or - like this winner - release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for Mr S after winning this fantastic prize. He can now look forward to a fabulous 2022 and receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery.

You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.

The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

Playing online via the website or app means that the ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Set For Life, Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball.

Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win games.