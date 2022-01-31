A Monkton man has denied murdering a man, who died almost a month after he was assaulted.
Lee Thomas, aged 41, was rushed to hospital after being found with serious injuries by police at a house in Monkton on October 13, 2021.
He died on November 10.
Appearing at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, January 28, Nathaniel Nuttall, of Tenby Court, denied a charge of murder.
A provisional trial date has been set for April 11, and Nuttall, aged 32, was remanded into custody pending a further hearing in February.
An injured Mr Thomas was found at a Monkton property after police responded to reports of an assault.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.