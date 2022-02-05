Exactly 2,250 crimes were committed throughout Milford Haven during 2021, according to the latest statistics from Police.uk
Across the town’s six areas (Central, Hubberston, Hakin, East, North, West), Milford West appeared as the most popular for crime in 2021, as 582 crimes were committed in the year in that specific area.
Of the 2,250 crimes committed in the town in 2021, violence and sexual offences were the most reported crimes, equating to 1,046 of those made.
Meanwhile, the second most reported crime was that of anti-social behaviour, with 422 reports made in Milford Haven in 2021.
The three busiest months for crime were shown to be the summer months in Milford Haven, with July having 225 crimes committed, August with 198; while September saw 208 crimes committed.
