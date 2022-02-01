Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman following a fatal collision on the A484 between Cardigan and Llechryd on Saturday evening (January 29).
A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement saying they are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage.
The road was closed for a number of hours, with diversions in place in Llechryd and where the A484 meets B4570, and motorists were asked to avoid the area. The road has now reopened.
"Police investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman following a collision on the A484 between Cardigan and Llechryd on Saturday, January 29 are appealing for witnesses," said a police statement.
"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who would have been on that route between 10pm and 11pm, or who may have relevant dashcam or doorbell footage.
"A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
"Anyone with information, or dashcam or doorbell footage, that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."
The Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: DP-20220129-432.
