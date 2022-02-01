Three Pembrokeshire Coast National Park car parks will be closed at some point this week for essential maintenance work to take place.
Today (Tuesday, February 1), Nolton Haven car park will be closed throughout the day, while tomorrow (Wednesday, February 2) will see Newport Sands car park closed while the maintenance work takes place.
Meanwhile, Newgale (pebbles) car park is now reopened after closing yesterday (Monday, January 31).
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
