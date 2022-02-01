A man was arrested for two drug-related offences yesterday evening, when he was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
The man was arrested in Pembroke Dock on the evening of Monday, January 31, for possession of cannabis and driving under the influence of cannabis.
He was arrested following his positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis, before he was then taken into custody to provide blood samples.
He has since been released under investigation for the driving under the influence arrest, and was issued with an out of court disposal for the possession of cannabis.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.