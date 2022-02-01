A man was arrested for two drug-related offences yesterday evening, when he was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.

The man was arrested in Pembroke Dock on the evening of Monday, January 31, for possession of cannabis and driving under the influence of cannabis.

He was arrested following his positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis, before he was then taken into custody to provide blood samples.

He has since been released under investigation for the driving under the influence arrest, and was issued with an out of court disposal for the possession of cannabis.