A man was arrested in Pembrokeshire this morning for driving under the influence of drugs, when he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
He was arrested in the Pennar area during the early hours of Tuesday, February 1, when his car was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
He provided the positive drug wipe and was then taken into custody, where he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
