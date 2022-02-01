A new wellbeing room was opened last night, January 31, at Neyland Youth Club, as the town council-funded project finally gave a safe space for the young people of the town.
Mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock, officially opened the wellbeing room at the club, which acts as "a space where anyone feeling stressed or sad can take some time out or have a confidential chat".
The room, which was previously an office, has a cloud and sky-themed ceiling, along with grass-textured carpet and plenty of artwork on the walls.
The idea for the room came from Lily Cole and her brother Alfie, and many volunteers participated in the project, including youth workers Gareth Jenkins and Andrea Evans-Jenkins.
Cllr Simon Hancock said: “Well done to them and the youngsters who worked so hard to transform this space.
“It is relaxing and cosy, and all of the different textures gives it a sensory feel.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment