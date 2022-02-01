A hearing into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a Pembrokeshire beauty spot has been delayed.
The inquest into the death of Faisal El-Jayy on Nolton Haven beach was due to take place on Wednesday, January 26.
The 34-year-old from Leeds died in Pembrokeshire on February 26 last year.
Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, adjourned the hearing so that members of Mr El-Jayy’s family, along with an interpreter, could attend.
