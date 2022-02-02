Keep Wales Safe has listed ten specific walks across Pembrokeshire which can help people’s mental health, in an attempt to get people out of the house and enjoying walks in 2022.
Described as "a walker’s paradise," Pembrokeshire is the ideal county for people to participate in outdoor exercise and benefit from the mental and physical health impacts.
As walking outdoors helps release stress hormones and increase endorphins, Keep Wales Safe, along with the DPJ Foundation, is urging people to improve their mental health by enjoying some of Pembrokeshire’s scenic walking locations, including:
- Mynydd Carningli
- St David’s Peninsula
- The Preseli Hills
- Strumble Head Circular
- Porthgain to the Blue Lagoon
- Stackpole Lily Ponds and Golden Beaches
- Marloes Peninsula
- Abermawr woods and beach
- Solva and the Gribin
- Garn Fawr viewpoint
Dr Kerry Donovan, head of psychology and psychological therapies for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Eating healthily, taking exercise on a regular basis, keeping regular sleeping patterns, establishing a good structure for our days and engaging in relaxing activities are always important to promote health and wellbeing.
“If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or feel the need for additional support, please do ask for help. These services remain available and we are here to help.”
To find out more about mental health, visit https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/how-are-you-doing/
