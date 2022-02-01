After McDonald’s announced the iconic Big Mac was getting a chicken twist this week, the fast-food giant has even more good news for customers.

McDonald’s will be swapping beef patties for crispy chicken fillets as the chicken Big Mac is added to the menu from tomorrow (February 2).

However, that’s not all, with seven new items being added to the menu.

Those who prefer beef will be delighted to know the Double Big Mac is returning to the menu this week.

There is no price for the meal yet but the burger alone will set you back £4.39 if you’re feeling extra hungry.

This week will also see the return of the Galaxy Chocolate and Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry.

Made from soft dairy ice cream, swirled with Galaxy chocolate pieces and either Galaxy chocolate sauce or a Galaxy salted caramel sauce, the dessert will be priced at £1.49 or 99p for a miniature version.

Mozzarella Dippers will also be making a return available as a box or three for £1.89 or a share box for £5.09.

Chicken Legend returns to McDonald’s UK

As football fans searched social media for the latest transfer dealings late on transfer deadline day, McDonald’s shared a late signing of its own.

DONE DEAL: Chicken Legend returns! Back to the menu from Wednesday, alongside Mozzarella Dippers and the brand-new Chicken Big Mac #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/QIIlREvSQk — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) January 31, 2022

Yes, you read that right, the Chicken Legend will finally return to McDonald’s stores across the UK.

Fast food fans were up in arms when the classic item was removed from the menu last October due to supply chain issues, but the fan-favourite is returning tomorrow.

You can download the McDonald’s app here or find your nearest restaurant via the store locator to try out the new menu items.