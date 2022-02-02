A Pembrokeshire League football club has helped towards raising £1,000 for Withybush Hospital in memory of a longstanding supporter, who died in 2019.
Alan Roach was a supporter of Hakin United, as well as a serving committee member of the Manderwood Pembrokeshire Football League Council for several decades.
The club, alongside a contribution from Manderwood Timber Engineering Ltd, helped raise £1,000 for Hywel Dda Health Charities, which will go to Withybush Hospital in his memory.
The money will go to the Pembrokeshire Cancer Services Fund in tribute to Alan’s wife, who died of cancer six months after him.
Hakin Club stalwart, Daisy Picton said: “Alan Roach was rightly known as ‘Mr Hakin'; his contribution to the club has been immeasurable. He is sorely missed, but this memorial bench inside the ground will mean he will never be forgotten and will always have a place in all our hearts.”
Alan’s son, Alan Roach Jnr added: “My dad may have been short, but in terms of what he gave to this club, he was definitely a giant.”
