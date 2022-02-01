Part of a Pembrokeshire road will remain closed throughout the whole of today, February 1, due to ongoing water main work happening in the area.

Both ways of a section of the A477 will reopen on Wednesday, February 2, with water main work happening today and yesterday.

The part which will remain closed for today will be the from the A4067 Milford Road (Johnston) to Scoveston Road (Sentry Cross, Jordanston).