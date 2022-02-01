Part of a Pembrokeshire road will remain closed throughout the whole of today, February 1, due to ongoing water main work happening in the area.
Both ways of a section of the A477 will reopen on Wednesday, February 2, with water main work happening today and yesterday.
The part which will remain closed for today will be the from the A4067 Milford Road (Johnston) to Scoveston Road (Sentry Cross, Jordanston).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.