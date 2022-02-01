Round-up by JOHN ADEY

NEWCASTLE Emlyn took the derby spoils as they emerged 28-27 winners over hosts Crymych in a high quality rugby match, with the result in doubt right up until the final whistle at Parc Lloyd Thomas.

It was a fifth victory on the bounce for the Red and Whites, and on this kind of form they could take some beating during the remainder of the season.

Seven days previously Crymych inflicted a first defeat on Felinfoel in Llanelli and at the weekend the Preseli men showed that result was no fluke.

When Crymych nudged ahead 27-25 with barely five minutes remaining, it looked all up for the visitors – but to their credit Emlyn, who had lost three players to injury, stuck to the task, went through several phases and were awarded a penalty on the home team’s 22.

Super reliable kicker and fullback Shaun Leonard made no mistake with his effort and Emlyn secured the win.

The visitors led 15-10 at the interval, their points coming from tries by No 8 Lion Samuel and Shaun Leonard, with the latter converting both and landing a penalty.

Crymych were awarded a penalty try to open their account, and outstanding fullback Osian Hill landed a penalty kick.

During the second period Leonard landed a penalty, before flanker Ellis Rees-Lewis got a try, converted by Leonard to give the visitors a 25-10 lead.

Then Hill crossed for two tries and converted both and landed a penalty to nudge the Preseli men ahead, before that final drama when the visiting supporters breathed sighs of relief.

Pembroke made Hendy battle all the way for their fourth win from five matches, but tries from Iwan Badham, Shaun Williams and Gareth Thomas, and two conversion by Joshua Davies earned the visitors a 15-19 win.

For Pembroke, Lewis Davies scored a try, conversion and penalty, and Fraser James also went over for a try.

Whitland notched their third league win as tries from Marc Jones, with a brace, Olly Hughes, James Thomas, Nico Seatro and Gino Setaro earned a 38-10 win over Penclawdd, who crossed the line through Marcus Brown and Luke Small.

In Division Two West Tenby United edged a 19-17 win Pontyberem, courtesy of a try by Dan Colley, converted Lloyd Thomas, who slotted four penalties. Ben Bridgwater went over twice for the visitors, with Dom Sauro adding both conversions and a penalty goal.

In Division Three West A, Neyland won 23-12 at Cardigan, Haverfordwest won 25-10 at Llanybydder, Pembroke Dock Quins won 26-19 against Tregaron, St Clears won 57-5 at St Davids, and Aberaeron beat Laugharne 16-15.