A Haverfordwest woman has been warned to keep her pet under control or risk having it destroyed.

Natasha Jones, of Market Street, appeared before magistrates yesterday, Monday, January 31.

The court heard that on September 8 last year Jones was the owner of a dog, Buster, which was "dangerous and was not kept under proper control".

The Chief Constable of Dyfed Powys Police applied to the court for an order that the American bulldog 'be kept under proper control or destroyed'.

Jones, 43, was told that she must fit Buster with a muzzle to prevent him biting people. This must be worn when in public; when the dog is in any vehicle; when Buster is in Jones’ home if visitors are present and in any private dwelling when there are other people present aside from Jones.

Buster must also be securely held on a lead at all times in public and this must be attached to a collar (not a harness) and held by someone aged 16 years or over.

Jones was told that if she did not follow the order and keep Buster under proper control, he would be destroyed.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £226 to Dyfed-Powys Police by the end of this month.