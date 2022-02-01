There have been 213 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
PHW figures for today, Tuesday, February 1, state there were 156 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 40 in Pembrokeshire and 17 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 75,030 – 41,774 in Carmarthenshire, 22,543 in Pembrokeshire and 10,713 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 675 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,635 new cases of coronavirus and no new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 780,519 cases and 6,823 deaths.
There have been 7,955 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,510,933 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,368,368 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,835,088 people and 53,803 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.