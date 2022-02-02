Coronation Street and Ackley Bridge actor Sam Retford will be leading an acting masterclass in Pembrokeshire later this month.
Sam, who starred as Curtis in the Coronation Street, left the show in December and has also appeared in Casualty and Death in Paradise.
He will be leading the Acting for Camera masterclasses, and subsequent Q and A sessions, which will be hosted by Vision Arts in Haverfordwest.
There will be three classes, all held on Sunday, February 27. The classes are:
- 10.30am to 1.30pm – School Years Five, Six, Seven and Eight
- 2.30pm to 5.30pm – School Years Nine, 10 and 11
- 7pm to 10pm – Adults (including school Years 12 and 13)
To sign up for one of the classes, which are limited to 20 at each session, visit www.visionartswales.com
