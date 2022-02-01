Costcutter Ceredigion League round-up / by JOHN ADEY

COSTCUTTER Ceredigion League division one’s reigning champions St Dogmaels and unbeaten title hopefuls Crymych both reached the semi-finals of the Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies at the expense of holders Crannog and Bargod Rangers of division two respectively.

St Dogmaels were worthy winners, despite the narrow 1-0 scoreline, but the Llangrannog visitors, who won the trophy in season 2018-19, rose to the occasion and forced their opponents to pull out the stops to go through to the last four.

There were only a few half-chances during the opening 45 minutes at School Field, the nearest both sides came to breaking the deadlock was when Saints central defender and skipper Jason Williams had a header cleared off the goal-line.

With slope advantage during the second period, the Teifi Estuary villagers got the only goal when an Adam Williams’ free kick found Josh Mellor, who nodded home the winner.

As the game wore on Rhys Jones of St Dogmaels was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence, a decision that was seen as extremely harsh by the home supporters.

It was far more straightforward for Crymych as they emerged 5-0 winners against Bargod at Parc Puw.

It was virtually game over after the opening 45 minutes with the Preseli men leading 3-0 and in control.

Striker Oliver Evans fired Crymych ahead and also on target during the first half for the Preseli men were Gethin Evans and Rhodri George.

As Crymych continued to rule the roost during the second half, further goals were netted by Sion Vaughan and Steffan Davies to seal victory.

Costcutter division one leaders Llanboidy put the previous week’s defeat at Ffostrasol behind them in scraping home 2-1 against basement boys New Quay at Cae Dandre.

It was yet another defeat for the Seasiders, and with only six games left and nine points from safety, they appear to be certainties for the drop.

Quay gave it their best shot and were always in the game, despite the result. Fraser Wyatt and Ifan Phillips were the marksmen for the west Carmarthenshire outfit, with Gareth Evans replying for the visitors.

After the previous week’s heroics in emerging 3-2 winners over Llanboidy, it was down to earth with a bump for Ffostrasol against Felinfach.

In a hard-fought encounter, with the result in doubt throughout, the Milkmen went ahead midway through the first half when Josh Davies fired home and they held on for the remainder of the game to win 1-0.

Cardigan Town have disappointed this season, but the Magpies came good when running out 2-0 winners over Lampeter Town at North Road.

Winger Liam Williams nudged the visitors ahead early on and two minutes from the end Callum Davies wrapped up the points.

Rivals in the lower reaches of the league table, Llandysul and Dewi Stars were evenly matched at Llandysul Park, but Rupert Geddes came up trumps for the Llanddewi Brefi side with the only goal of the game.

The division two title appears a formality for league newcomers Llechryd, who made it a perfect ten out of ten in winning 7-2 over visitors Llandysul Reserves on Saturday.

Liam James continued on the goal trail with a well-taken hat-trick, Dion James bagged a brace of goals and there was also one goal apiece for Cory Leonard and Jack Everton.

Aberporth suffered another defeat when going down 2-1 against visitors Maesglas at Penparc, with John Rees and Jordan Harrison netting for the Cardigan-based Blues, with Daniel Davies on target for the Airmen.

In the third division Felinfach Reserves sprang a 2-1 away win over their Cardigan counterparts with Phil Petty and Wayne Jones on target and George Allerton replying.

Visitors Ffostrasol Reserves meanwhile emerged 3-2 winners over Crymych Reserves, as a brace from Steffan Thomas and a Dafydd Morgan goal secured the win, with Rhodri Roberts and Ronan Scarlett replying.

Division three pacesetters Llanilar Reserves went through to round two of the South Cards Cup with a 3-2 win over visitors Aberaeron Reserves.

Lewis Sim netted twice for the home side and Gerwyn James was also on target while Endaf Williams and Harry Holder replied for Aeron.