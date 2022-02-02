An amateur operatic society is looking for new performers, after the Covid-19 pandemic saw many members leave the group.
Milford Haven Amateur Operatic Society is looking for singers within all male and female voice ranges from the age of 14, with being able to read music not necessary for applicants.
The appeal for new singers is ahead of an upcoming concert on stage at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, entitled As if we never said goodbye, featuring songs from the musicals.
Rehearsals for the performance will be held at the Pill Social Centre every Tuesday evening between 7.30pm and 9.30pm, increasing to each Thursday approximately one month prior to the night.
