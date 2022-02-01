Rugby / with JOHN ADEY
CARDIGAN’s Division Three West match against Neyland at King George V Playing Field was evenly contested with the Pembrokeshire All Blacks taking the spoils with a 23-12 win.
Cardigan had the edge up front, where the visitors included a crop of inexperienced players.
Neyland led 5-0 after the opening 40 minutes, their points coming from a try by right winger Jordan Allen-Wright.
The visitors increased their advantage to 12 points after the break with a try by left winger Henry McBeth, converted by outside half George Evans, before the Cardis got on the scoresheet with a try by prop Nathan Bowen, converted by Emyr Harries.
Fly-half Evans landed a penalty to give the visitors a 15-7 lead and shortly afterwards the lead was extended with a try by openside flanker Owain Evans.
Cardigan bounced back with an unconverted try by centre Arran Tomkinson but Evans landed a penalty just five minutes from the end to seal the win for Neyland.
Division One West: Aberystwyth 34 Gowerton 13; Crymych 27 Newcastle Emlyn 28; Gorseinon 22 Llanelli Wanderers 20; Llangennech P Felinfoel P; Pembroke 15 Yr Hendy 19; Whitland 38 Penclawdd 10.
Division Two West: Burry Port 38 Loughor 8; Carmarthen Athletic 17 Nantgaredig 18; Kidwelly P Milford Haven P; Mumbles P Fishguard P; Pontarddulais 13 Tycroes 16; Tenby United 19 Pontyberem 17.
Division Three West A: Aberaeron 16 Laugharne 15; Cardigan 12 Neyland 23; Lampeter Town 62 Llangwm 0; Llanybydder 10 Haverfordwest 25; Pembroke Dock Quins 26 Tregaron 19; St Davids 5 St Clears 57.
